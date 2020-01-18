Charlotte Flair reveals her reaction when Kairi Sane got injured during TLC match

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, and The Queen reflected back on the main event of WWE TLC 2019. The match was a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs contest with Becky Lynch and Charlotte challenging Asuka and Kairi Sane for the Women's Tag Team titles.

Sane suffered a concussion during the match, but the four competitors managed to finish it, with The Kabuki Warriors retaining their titles in the end. Flair acknowledged that sane was indeed hurt, but she was thinking about how to keep the fans invested in the match, at that point in time.

"In the moment, it was more it’s a tough spot. It’s the main event of a brutal pay-per-view and everyone has already seen Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

"Obviously Kairi was hurt, but in the match I’m just thinking ‘how do we keep people invested?’ with them already seeing so many different TLC, brutal matches."

Soon after the PPV was done and dusted with, Charlotte and her tag team partner Lynch both posted tweets praising Sane for her performance in the match. Lynch will be taking on Sane's partner Asuka in a RAW Women's title match at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.