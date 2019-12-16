Charlotte Flair speaks out about Kairi Sane following suspected injury at TLC match

Charlotte Flair has spoken out

Last night's WWE TLC event saw the women make history yet again by rounding off the decade with two consecutive pay-per-view main events, but what started off as a dream match would soon turn into a nightmare when Kairi Sane seemingly sustained a concussion mid-match, throwing the flow of the contest off-kilter and seemingly relying on the talents involved calling an audible - with Becky Lynch's communication seeming paramount to ensuring the safety of her fellow pro.

One spot which caused some controversy, though, would be when a seemingly oblivious Charlotte Flair hit a Spear on a dazed Kairi Sane, who didn't react at all, before The Queen would have to deadlift The Pirate Princess to powerbomb her through a table, with the Japanese star looking like she'd gathered her thoughts just moments before being slammed through the table.

Sane looked to be in a bad way, but has earned the respect of her fellow pros for trying to ensure the show went on, with Becky Lynch and Asuka heaping on the praise earlier, with The Empress calling Sane "tough" while The Man added that she was a "warrior" - and now Flair has opened up about the WWE Tag Team Champion as well.

The Queen has broken her silence post-TLC to share one solitary, emphatic statement about her opponent from TLC.

.@KairiSaneWWE you are a bad ass woman. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 16, 2019