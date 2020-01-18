Former WWE Superstar to wrestle his last match against James Ellsworth

James Ellsworth

Former WWE Superstar and Light Heavyweight Champion Gillberg is all set to wrestle his last match on February 28, 2020. Gillberg will be going toe to toe with another former WWE Superstar, James Ellsworth.

The match will take place in a promotion named Adrenaline Wrestling. Ellsworth posted the match graphic on his official Instagram account, and revealed that Gillberg picked him to wrestle in his very last match. He also shared a story of how he met Gillberg as a 9-years old kid. Check out Ellsworth's post below:

Gillberg made several appearances in WWE during the Attitude Era, and was featured as a parody of one of the biggest Superstars in pro-wrestling at the time, Goldberg. Gillberg won the WWE Light Heavyweight Championship on one occasion during his WWE stint, after defeating Christian. He held the belt for 15 months, and thus became the longest-reigning Light Heavyweight Champion in WWE history.

The original booking plans for Gillberg were to have him lose 173 consecutive bouts, as a shot at Goldberg's record 173 straight victories in WCW. Gillberg's gimmick parodied several aspects of Goldberg's character, including his entrance, mannerisms, and a catchphrase stating "Who's first?".