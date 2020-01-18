Liv Morgan debuts new ring gear at WWE live event, wins Mixed Tag Team match

Liv Morgan confronts Lana on the December 30 edition of Monday Night RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has debuted a new in-ring gear at tonight's WWE live event at Lafayette. Morgan teamed up with Rusev to take on Lana and Bobby Lashley, with the babyfaces picking up the victory in the end. Check out a few tweets featuring Morgan's new ring gear below:

Back in July 2019, Morgan confronted Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live, and it led to a match between the two later in the night. Morgan lost the bout via submission, and indicated that she would return donning a new character. For the next several months, Morgan hinted at a character change via her official Twitter handle. Her tweets signaled that she would come back as a dark character, as opposed to her bubbly and cheerful persona.

Morgan made her return to WWE TV on the December 30 edition of Monday Night RAW, where she interrupted Lashley and Lana's wedding and revealed that she loves Lana. Soon after, Morgan formed an alliance with Rusev and the duo is all set to face Lashley and Lana on the upcoming episode of RAW.