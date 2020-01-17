Top free agent reportedly set to sign with WWE

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Vince McMahon

WWE are always looking for exciting talents from all across the world, and keep updating their talent pool from time to time. The latest wrestler that the company has been heavily linked with is Killer Kross, the former Impact Wrestling Superstar.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Triple H is high on Killer Kross and the two are reportedly set to meet soon. He further went on to say that it's highly likely that the Superstar will sign with WWE.

While not signed yet, the betting line is that Kevin Kaser, 34 (Killer Kross) ends up here (WWE). There was thought to be interest in him across the board in wrestling due to his look. Multiple sources said Kaser and Paul Levesque were to have met this week.

Reports last month stated that Kross should get a big offer from WWE and that the company wants him to start off on RAW or SmackDown and be moved to the upper card of the roster. AEW are also reportedly interested in signing Kross, who left Impact in December.

Kross' girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux recently joined WWE and teased a reunion with her partner on social media.

I am the hand and he is the gun.



Tick Tock. https://t.co/bcdBJAeyok — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) January 10, 2020

Kross has wrestled in Lucha Underground and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, before signing with Impact in 2018 and staying there till 2019. Impact and him reportedly had negotiations over a new contract but the two parties could not agree to a new deal, which eventually resulted in Kross leaving the company in 2019.

Kross had not wrestled in Impact for a long time owing to various issues, with his last match coming in July 2019. However, he has been actively wrestling in other promotions and is advertised to wrestle at Major League Wrestling.