Pro Wrestling News: Recently-released Impact Wrestling star files to trademark his name

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Killer Kross was granted release from Impact Wrestling in Decembert

It looks like another professional wrestler is going ahead and trademarking his name. According to Fightful, Killer Kross filed to trademark his name on December 24, 2019.

Kross was released from his Impact Wrestling contract last month after coming to terms with the company. It has also been reported that Kross had signed a non-disclosure agreement when he was released. This ensures that the circumstances surrounding his release will not be made public.

Kross tried to renegotiate his contract earlier in 2019, but talks broke down. Several weeks ago, it was also reported that Kross turned down a $180,000 deal for three years. But before that, Kross had already asked for his release, as he was perturbed by the attitude of the management.

During an interview, he said that initially when he asked for a pay raise, they told him to get a second job. Kross felt insulted and said:

"Being told to go get another job by your job, that’s f*cked up. You’re struggling to make ends meet taking care of people, and the job that you can barely afford to have tells you to go get another job so you can keep that job. It’s like working at a corporation being told to go work at McDonald’s. It’s a weird feeling."

Kross is most likely trying to forge his own path going forward. It has been rumored that WWE has offered him a deal that would fast-track him to the main roster. At the same time, it's also believed that AEW want him too.

It's hard to say where Kross will end up. His girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux, is already in NXT and it would be logical to think he may end up there. On the other hand, he has friends in AEW and would have more creative freedom there.

Who will Killer Kross sign with? In the months to come, that question will eventually be answered.