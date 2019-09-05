Impact Wrestling Rumors: Major star allegedly declined a huge six-figure deal

Karan Bedi // 05 Sep 2019, 23:53 IST

Killer Cross in Lucha Underground.

According to Fightful, Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that Impact Wrestling offered an increase in salary for a three year deal with the company. It's also been reported that Killer Kross has rejected this deal. It's unclear as to when his current contract is expiring due to conflicting reports.

How much was Impact Wrestling offering Killer Kross?

According to the report, Killer Kross would have received sums that would have increased $20,000 dollars each year. The first year was $40,000, the second year was $60,000 and the third and final year would have been $80,000. That gives a total of $180,000 dollars over three years.

But according to a source, these numbers were not accurate. It's been alleged that the deal was much higher than suggested above. Killer Kross declined the deal and is being held to his original deal.

When does Killer Kross's contract end?

It's unclear as to when Killer Kross' contract would actually end. According to Mike Johnson, one source says that the deal would end in 18 months. Another source believes that the deal is actually up in December. Impact Wrestling has the option to extend it for another year.

Why is Killer Kross not re-signing for more money?

A few months ago, Killer Kross had actually asked for his release. He was unhappy with the pay scale and wanted to leave. Impact Wrestling denied his release. Killer Kross had then asked for a pay raise and received a shocking response. He revealed this during an interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast

Being told to go get another job by your job, that’s f*cked up. You’re struggling to make ends meet taking care of people, and the job that you can barely afford to have tells you to go get another job so you can keep that job. It’s like working at a corporation being told to go work at McDonald’s. It’s a weird feeling.

Where will Killer Kross go?

It's unclear whether Killer Kross will be allowed to leave Impact Wrestling. So far, things between both parties have not been amicable. With both WWE and AEW scouting for new talent, it's very possible that Killer Kross could receive a much more lucrative offer down the road.