WWE Rumors: Company preventing top Superstar from joining AEW

The war between WWE and AEW is heating up as both companies are trying their best to procure the best talent in the wrestling world.

As reported recently, former Impact Wrestling Superstar Killer Kross is now a free agent and various companies have shown interest in Kross, including WWE and AEW. As per WrestleVotes, Kross has friends in AEW and could be looking to sign with them.

WWE’s interest level is significantly high in signing Killer Kross. Source said he should get a similar offer to that of which was extended to Hangman Page last year. No telling if Kross will sign, but WWE is definitely pursuing him, harder than they normally pursue other FAs. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 20, 2019

However, as per WrestlingNews' sources, WWE is willing to make a major offer to Kross and even fast track him to the top card of RAW or SmackDown:

When I asked about Kross, the only thing I was told about him from someone in WWE is that, if he hasn’t already, he should get a better offer than most that have been offered and they are willing to have him start on Raw or SmackDown and fast track him into the upper card. Kross is in a great negotiating spot right now.

Killer Kross is set to appear for MLW in February next year, but it doesn't look like he has signed any long-term deal with that company yet.

It is clear that Vince McMahon sees a big star in the former Lucha Underground Superstar as Kross is the perfect amalgamation of charisma and in-ring skills. Plus, being a powerhouse performer is always an advantage in WWE.

The 34-year-old has also made a major name for himself in Mexico, and had a great stint with Impact Wrestling even though the sides could not renegotiate a contract. Kross' girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux has recently joined WWE so it will be interesting to see if The White Rabbit follows her footsteps or chooses to carve out his own path.

