WWE Rumors: Former Universal Champion or 13-World Champion to face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

Published Dec 24, 2019

With WrestleMania season right around the corner, speculation is high regarding which matches we will get to see at Royal Rumble.

Cagesideseats have reported that while the rumored opponent for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania is Cain Velasquez, there is a high chance that the Beast may end up facing Randy Orton or Kevin Owens at the Rumble.

If WWE doesn’t go with Cain Velasquez as Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble opponent, it will likely be either Kevin Owens or Randy Orton.

There have been a lot of rumors regarding a possible return of Cain Velasquez who will be getting another shot at the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar after he failed to win against The Beast at Crown Jewel.

While Velasquez vs Lesnar might make sense for a match at Royal Rumble, it can be argued that Velasquez is not yet ready for a rematch with Lesnar. Therefore, a much smarter way to go about would be to have either a veteran like Randy Orton face Lesnar or to give Kevin Owens a chance to shine at the big stage.

Owens or Orton?

Both Owens and Orton are arguably two of the most popular Superstars on RAW as of now and will be backed by the fans in a match against Brock Lesnar.

While we have seen Orton and Lesnar clash a few times before, including their brutal bout where Lesnar cut open the master of the RKO with his elbow blows, it will be interesting to see them clash for a Championship match.

Kevin Owens has been on a hot streak as of late and The Prizefighter has become this era's Stone Cold. Having him win the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble would establish him as a bonafide main event star.

