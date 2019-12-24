WWE Rumor Roundup: Reason why 6-time World Champion refused to 'job' to Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' secret (December 23rd, 2019)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try to bring you the biggest news and stories of the day.

On yesterday's roundup, we talked about Edge's possible in-ring return, and a SmackDown Superstar getting a new gimmick upon his return among other things. Today we will cover some interesting topics including 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's explanation about his controversial actions in 2002, an AEW Superstar's response to Roman Reigns' jibe, and more.

Let us take a look at the biggest stories from today:

#5 Why 'Stone Cold' refused to lose to Brock Lesnar

There is no person in the world of pro-wrestling who can question the professionalism of 'The Rattlesnake' Steve Austin. However, in one of the most infamous incidents in WWE history, 'Stone Cold' refused to lose to Brock Lesnar in 2002 and ended up no-showing on Monday Night RAW.

While the former 6-time WWE Champion has stated on many occasions that he regrets walking out on the company because of this, Austin bared all on the Pardon My Take podcast and revealed why he refused to do a job for 'The Beast Incarnate.'

They wanted me to fly down to Atlanta for Monday Night RAW and put over Brock Lesnar. The night before, I was working in Columbus, Georgia working with Ric Flair in a cage, so I was like a kid in a candy store working with the GOAT, so of course I didn’t show up because it wasn’t time for me to do the favors yet for Brock in an unadvertised match in a tournament style TV match whereas, hey man, I love Brock Lesnar, I’d lose to him any day of the week, but build it up so we can all make money off of it and it’s going to mean something.”

While fans did not get to see these two men square off, Lesnar went on to become one of the greatest WWE Champions of all time in his own right, and will most likely join 'Stone Cold' in the WWE Hall of Fame one day.

