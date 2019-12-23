WWE Rumor Roundup: Misused Superstar to get a new gimmick after return, Former World Champion wants star fired, Edge's return - 22 December 2019

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Edge/Balor

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you all the exciting stories from the day. On yesterday's edition, we spoke about WWE's plans for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania and the most likely opponent for Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble.

We have a stacked line-up for you today as well, as we talk about an underrated Superstar likely to get a new gimmick, and the reason behind a former World Champion's heel turn, among other things.

So let us take a look at the biggest rumors and news stories of today without any further ado:

#6 Bo Dallas hints at a new gimmick

Even though Bo Dallas is a former NXT and Tag Team Champion, the young Superstar has failed to break through on the main roster and has been limited to a comedy character.

Whether it was as part of The Miztourage, Social Outcasts or B-Team, Dallas has not been able to shine as a singles star. Dallas was one of the biggest names during the early run of NXT and his rivalry with Neville is still talked-about.

The Boliever tweeted a cryptic message saying that we will get to see a new avatar of him when he returns.

I’m on a life changing expedition right now and the next time you see me it will be a Bo You’ve never seen #Bosway #WWE

Dallas was last seen on SmackDown making a joke of himself along with his partner Curtis Axel when the two were annihilated by Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury.

Dallas' fans will certainly hope that the 29-year-old will finally get a chance to portray his heel character that made him so popular in NXT, but it is too early to say what exactly WWE has in store for him.

1 / 6 NEXT