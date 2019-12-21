WWE Rumors: Former World Champion not a top priority for Vince McMahon, reason for unexpected heel turn

Vince McMahon

Finn Balor has been making all the right noises ever since The Prince joined the black and gold brand this year. The former NXT Champion returned to 'his home' after being part of the main roster and even holding the Universal Championship as the inaugural Champion.

Wade Keller of PWTorch revealed on his recent podcast why Finn Balor may have been turned heel on NXT and why it was the right call. He also mentioned that Finn Balor was not a top priority for Vince McMahon when he lost to Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam.

Finn Balor, he is better on NXT. He is a smaller guy and if he was not a top priority for Vince McMahon when he lost to Bray. Moving him to NXT and having him compete with wrestlers more his size makes him more palatable to be a heel. It's tougher to do on WWE's main roster - RAW or SmackDown - where the wrestlers are typically bigger than those on NXT.

He also stated that it would be hard for Balor to be a heel on the main roster and not get cheered or make the babyface look bad for being bigger than him as a babyface is supposed to be the underdog and smaller than the heel.

The former Universal Champion recently lost to NXT Champion Adam Cole on NXT in a match which had the Championship on the line.

While Balor remains one of the top contenders to become the next NXT Champion, it will be interesting to see if WWE continue to book him as a main event talent on NXT or start using him in a more enhancement oriented roles with time.

