Injured former WWE Champion drops a major hint at making a return 'sooner than you think'

Published Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019

Mahal is a former WWE Champion

Multiple top WWE Superstars including Jinder Mahal, Xavier Woods and Nia Jax are currently out of action due to injuries. Former WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal, however, has been hinting at a possible return soon.

'The Modern-Day Maharaja,' who has been out of action since June due to a knee injury, has been posting pictures of himself preparing for a comeback along with captions like: ''It’s almost time'' and “I’m currently re-building my strength for a comeback sooner than you think…” indicating that Mahal will be back on RAW soon.

Jinder Mahal underwent knee surgery in late June and was expected to be out until at least mid-2020. However, given his recent posts, it looks like the former US Champion is rearing to go and we might see him return soon.

Jinder Mahal sparked a lot of controversy when the company decided to make him the WWE Champion even though he had mostly served as an enhancement talent throughout his career. Interestingly, after losing his WWE Championship, Mahal again slipped back into irrelevancy and did nothing of note before getting injured in June.

We certainly hope that 'The Maharaja' returns soon and gets back into the Championship picture!

