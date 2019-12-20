AEW Rumors: Former WWE Superstar joins company; set to sign soon

Shiven Sachdeva

AEW Dynamite

The Wednesday Night Wars between WWE's NXT and AEW are heating up and both companies are doing their best to sign more talent. Former WWE Superstar Colt Cabana may soon be the newest entry in AEW's expanding roster.

Here is what Cagesideseats has reported:

The Wrestling Observer notes that Colt Cabana did some dark match announcing for AEW and it looks like he could be signing there soon.

Colt Cabana is a veteran inside the ring and has worked with most top promotions in the US including Ring of Honor, WWE and NWA. 'Boom Boom' Colt Cabana currently works for NWA and is a regular on NWA Powerrr.

Who is Colt Cabana?

Cabana recently lost the NWA National Championship to another former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens, at Into The Fire. While Cabana will still be part of NWA for the upcoming weeks as he is part of the ongoing TV Title Tournament, it will be interesting to see if he waits till the episodes of the current set of tapings to finish before joining AEW or if he will appear on both shows.

The 39-year-old was released from WWE in February 2009 after staying with the company for roughly two years. He was barely used for television and did not make much of a mark on WWE.

Cabana was also in the news for his dispute with former best friend CM Punk - who can be seen on WWE Backstage. It is interesting to note that Cabana has taken to an announcer's role in AEW as opposed to a wrestler. It safe to say that Colt is as good an announcer as he is a wrestler, as the former NWA World Champion has done commentary for ROH in the past.

