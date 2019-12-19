WWE News: Former MITB winner takes a shot at Vince McMahon's bizarre rule

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 19 Dec 2019, 20:30 IST SHARE

Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow, who now goes by the name Aron Stevens took a hilarious veiled shot at WWE and Vince McMahon on the most recent episode of NWA Powerrr.

Aron Stevens, who won the WWE MITB in 2013, is the current NWA National Champion which he won by defeating Ricky Starks and Colt Cabana at the 'Into The Fire' PPV this past weekend. During an interview with NWA's David Marquez, Stevens referred to his newly won Championship as a 'belt.'

He continued to call it a belt repeatedly in a mocking manner and even remarked that finally, he can say the word belt and not title on television.

(Watch from 6:18 mark)

How is that a shot at Vince McMahon?

There is no doubt that Vince McMahon is a genius, but like every other genius, he certainly has his quirks. One such quirk of Mr. McMahon's is that he hates when Championships are referred to as belts instead of titles.

The reason why we don't hear anyone say the word 'belt' on WWE is that the word has been banned by Vince McMahon. According to a rumored story, Vince McMahon believes 'belts' are what you can buy at Walmart.

