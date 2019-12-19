WWE News: Truth revealed about backstage fight between Big Show and 7-time Champion for calling him 'fat and lazy'

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 19 Dec 2019, 19:24 IST SHARE

Big Show

Wade Keller revealed that there was a huge backstage incident between former WWE Champion The Big Show and Chavo Guerrero in 2004. As per the reports, the 4-time Cruiserweight Champion Guerrero called Big Show 'fat and lazy' which led to the Giant flinging Chavo across a dressing room.

While speaking on the latest edition of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross talked about the incident and stated that both Superstars were to blame. He revealed that Big Show used to taunt the former ECW Champion albeit in a friendly manner and that eventually escalated into a fight.

Well, probably it was a culmination of things,” Ross said. “If I had to rebuild this case, your honor, I would suggest that perhaps we would find a scenario where Big Show had been busting Chavo’s balls because he knew that he could, over for a few days. It probably started out as a very lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek, satirical riff, and that it matriculated down the field into a shoot. And Chavo is a man’s man, he’s not going to back away even though he knows he’s on the short end of the stick, no pun intended. So he stood up for his own honor and they did their thing and it was over quickly, thank God nobody got hurt.

(H/T: 411Mania)

JR also said that it was probably a case where Chavo Guerrero decided that he can't take it anymore and decided to take a stand for himself.

Also Read Former WWE Superstar and World Champion makes surprising debut and joins top faction in top company