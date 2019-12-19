Former WWE Superstar and World Champion makes surprising debut and joins top faction in NWA [Spoiler]

Shiven Sachdeva News 19 Dec 2019, 15:36 IST

NWA

Former World Champion Scott Steiner has returned to the ring, this time for the NWA. Big Poppa Pump made his debut for NWA Powerrr on the recent set of tapings for the show and joined hands with World Champion Nick Aldis and his faction.

The current NWA World Champion Nick Aldis revealed his new stable consisting of Kamile, and The Wildcards on the most recent episode of NWA Powerrr. However, the Champion made it clear that more additions will be made to his new group, and it looks like WCW legend Scott Steiner will be the latest of those.

Steiner was seen competing in a 6-man Tag Team match taped for a show that will be aired in the coming weeks.

Well well well....



Look at who showed up @nwa @mygpb tapings tonight!



January 2020 will be when we will see #NWAPowerrr really get "pump"-ed!



Holla if you hear me.... pic.twitter.com/j3CTJdlZpx — Dave Wills (@stillrealdave) December 17, 2019

Scott Steiner was one of the topmost Superstars in WCW and also had a short-lived run in WWE. He has wrestled for other promotions such as Impact Wrestling as well.

Steiner is not the first ex-WWE Superstar to join NWA as former MITB winner Damien Sandow currently holds the NWA National Championship. Apart from him, Mr. Anderson fka Ken Kennedy, James Storm, and Melina are also part of the brand.

