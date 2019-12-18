WWE Rumor Roundup: Big name returns after 9 years, 6-time World Champion shows new look, Company takes a shot at Moxley (December 18, 2019)

Rumor Roundup

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest stories in wrestling today.

From a major return to WWE, to important updates regarding the return dates of injured Superstars, we have a loaded Rumor Roundup for you. With Dean Ambrose joining AEW and returning to using his old ring name of Jon Moxley, WWE may not have taken too kindly to Moxley's decision.

So without further ado, let's dive into the biggest stories from today:

#8 Chris DeJoseph returns to WWE

BDJ

This past Sunday at TLC, WWE Writer Chris DeJoseph finally made his much-awaited return to the company after 9 long years. A report by PWInsider revealed that DeJoseph was backstage at WWE's most recent PPV. However, interestingly, he was not a part of the RAW that followed TLC.

DeJoseph worked with WWE from 2004 untill 2010 as a senior writer, and also made on-screen appearances as Big Dick Johnson.

The recently returned writer previously worked with MLW as the co-executive producer and was involved in founding and being the co-executive producer of Lucha Underground as well.

The experienced personality had signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW) earlier this year as a Co-Executive Producer. However, reports suggest that he was already in touch with WWE officials regarding a return much before he took up the MLW job.

(H/T: SportsKeeda)

#7 WWE removes Ambrose's name from The Shield debut

It is clear that AEW and WWE are at war, and the company does not want any mention of AEW or its Superstars on their content. In the latest of such cases, WWE has edited out Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose's name from the new WWE Top 10 video featuring The Shield.

As you can hear, when Jerry Lawler is talking about The Shield he mentions Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose - whose name is clearly edited out of the video. While this may seem a bit petty on WWE's part, I'm sure they had their reasons for this move.

