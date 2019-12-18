WWE Rumors: Veteran personality's return after 9 years confirmed after being spotted backstage at TLC

As reported by PWInsider, former WWE writer Chris DeJoseph has resumed working for the company and was backstage at Sunday's TLC PPV. It's interesting to note that while he was backstage at TLC, DeJoseph was not present on the RAW after the PPV.

The news of DeJoseph re-signing with the company was first broken by PWInsider's Mike Johnson in the first week of December.

DeJoseph's first stint with the WWE began in 2004 and he rose to become a senior writer and producer before leaving the company in 2010. Many WWE fans would remember his sporadic TV appearances under the Big Dick Johnson moniker.

Since leaving WWE, he went on to play an influential role in the founding of Lucha Underground and worked as the Co-Executive Producer for the highly-acclaimed promotion.

Chris has also done production work for reality TV shows such as Hotel Paradise and Big Brother. He was also one of the senior consultants for John Cena's American Grit show in 2017.

The experienced personality had signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW) earlier this year as a Co-Executive Producer. However, reports suggest that he was already in touch with WWE officials regarding a return much before he took up the MLW job.

DeJoseph decided to leave MLW within a month of his appointment after he worked out a deal with Vince McMahon's company.

Paul Heyman is the Executive Director on RAW while Bruce Prichard is his counterpart on SmackDown, with Triple H spearheading NXT.

We still don't know which brand DeJoseph will be assigned to but his know-how of the industry and the creative background will greatly benefit WWE during an important phase.

WWE is building up towards the Royal Rumble and having a veteran like DeJoseph around should help the company put forward a solid product in the coming year.