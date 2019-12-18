WWE Rumors: Backstage details on Lars Sullivan, Xavier Woods, Nia Jax, Ruby Riott's injuries and returns

When will they back?

While 2019 was a fairly great year for some WWE Superstars, others have gotten injured or are still on the injury list. Fightful Select is now reporting on the injury status and returns of Lars Sullivan, Xavier Woods, Nia, Ruby Riott and Elias.

Despite being on TV, Elias hasn't actually wrestled a match. It's now being reported that he is completely cleared and recently worked a live event match last week against Dolph Ziggler.

Nia Jax hasn't been in WWE since she was injured earlier this year after tearing both ACLs back in April.

It's now being reported that she is back at the WWE Performance Center and is training for a return.Internally in WWE, they have listed her return as 1/2020. So, don't be surprised if she makes a return to WWE RAW or SmackDown in the weeks to come.

Ruby Riott is also slated to return at the same time, after suffering a shoulder injury earlier in the year.

Xavier Woods, however, is an unfortunate case. According to a recent report, he is expected to miss six months to one year after suffering an achilles injury. On the bright side, an evaluation date has been set for July instead of May. So, here's hoping that he returns sooner than later.

Lars Sullivan is another interesting case. It was reported that he could be out until late June 2020. Sean Ross Sapp said,

“Lars Sullivan was listed on WWE’s internal injury report as being out until late June 2020. Considering his experience with knee surgery in the past, he is not actually expected to be out that long.”

Now, it's being reported that despite Lars Sullivan having been seen training, he's nowhere near a return. While the June 2020 return date is in place, his recovery is going slower than expected.