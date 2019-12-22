WWE Rumor Roundup: Randy Orton demolishes AEW star, Brock Lesnar to face newcomer at Royal Rumble, plans for The Fiend (December 21, 2019)

Orton/Lesnar

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try to bring you the biggest backstage rumors and news from the world of WWE.

With the WrestleMania season right around the corner, there has been a lot of buzz around plans for 'mania as well as Royal Rumble - which takes place next month.

Who will be facing Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania? Will Brock Lesnar be a part of the Royal Rumble?

We will be answering these questions on today's edition among other things, so let us dive in:

#5 Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble opponent revealed

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has been missing from action ever since he managed to defeat Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series. While there had been some plans initially for a rematch between Lesnar and the master of the 619 to take place at Royal Rumble, SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue has revealed that WWE may be planning something different.

Tom Colohue has stated in his latest video that Lesnar may be involved in the Crown Jewel rematch against his long-time rival in UFC and WWE - Cain Velasquez.

There are rumors as ever of Cain Velasquez, he is rumored to be coming in for a match at the Royal Rumble, possibly against Brock Lesnar. Brock needs to wrestle someone, there isn’t a storyline so far. We will have to see how that plays out, that will probably start to be built after the Christmas season in the New Year show.

Brock Lesnar will have to appear at least, to start a feud, and will undoubtedly appear on the go-home show as well. So whoever he will be feuding with, whether it be someone like Kevin Owens or Randy Orton or Cain Velasquez, we will see as that time comes. If Cain Velasquez does have a match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, he will be a brief one, it won’t last too long and it won’t be leading into a feud.

Velasquez was defeated by Brock Lesnar in his debut match at Crown Jewel and with the score between the two ties at 1-1 (with Velasquez holding a UFC win over Lesnar), it looks like WWE will give the fans a rubber match.

