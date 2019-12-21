WWE Rumors: Returning Star to become Braun Strowman's new tag team partner

Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman returned to WWE TV on this week's SmackDown and kickstarted an Intercontinental Championship feud against Shinsuke Nakamura.

While his first major singles title win could be just around the corner, there are also chances of the WWE putting him in a tag team in the distant future.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue discussed a host of topics in his latest video and specifically spoke about Tyson Fury, who could return to the WWE and form a long-term tag team with Braun Strowman.

Colohue first talked about the potential WrestleMania 36 opponent for Brock Lesnar and highlighted the fact that Fury has pushed for a match against The Beast Incarnate in various interviews of late.

However, Tom stated that the Heavyweight Boxing Champion is too green a pro wrestler to be booked in a match against the current WWE Champion.

Tom then revealed Fury being inexperienced in a squared circle is the reason why he could be put in a tag team with Braun Strowman going forward.

Colohue explained:

Tyson Fury seems to be making a strong case (to face Brock Lesnar), every outlet he’s spoken to, he has been talking about it, to be fair, if that’s the question, he would.

Whether or not Tyson Fury is the one to challenge Brock Lesnar is a question in itself. Tyson Fury is still quite green and that could be a problem. That probably is why he’s being paired up with Braun Strowman moving forward in a tag team. Both men, obviously, can work as faces and work as heels.

Tyson Fury's only WWE match happened at Crown Jewel where he beat Braun Strowman via count-out. The Gypsy King even appeared on the SmackDown episode of November 8th and along with Strowman, took out The B-Team.

Would you like to see the gigantic team of Fury and Strowman run riot in the WWE?