Baron Corbin didn't know he would be facing Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35

Baron Corbin has had a number of big moments this year. He won the King of the Ring tournament, had multiple Universal Championship matches, opened the first SmackDown on Fox with The Rock, and most recently beat Roman Reigns at TLC.

The biggest moment for The King of SmackDown in 2019 was undoubtedly beating Kurt Angle in his farewell match at WWE WrestleMania 35.

You know to go against a Hall of Famer on the stage of WrestleMania, you can't ask for anything better. I think the only thing equivalent would be a WWE Championship or Universal Championship match. Guys spend their whole career chancing a WrestleMania moment, and I believe that you know that was my second one. It's motivating as well as amazing."

Corbin's rivalry with Angle spanned long before WrestleMania, as they both were in a constant power struggle over the General Manager position on Monday Night RAW.

I had a chance to chat with King Corbin on my radio show in Cincinnati, Ohio. He said although they hated each other on screen, he has nothing but respect for the Hall of Famer.He's a legend and so many people respect what he's done for the business and for all the Superstars. Now he continues to help out and it's just pure awesomeness."

The former United States Champion also told me that he found out he was going to face Angle when the rest of us did. He wasn't told about his WrestleMania opponent until the Hall of Famer made the announcement on RAW.

He said it was a really cool moment, and one he didn't see coming. You can listen to the full conversation with King Corbin below. Interview starts on the 44:26 mark: