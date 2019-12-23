WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals real reason why he didn't lose to Brock Lesnar

Published Dec 23, 2019

Stone Cold Steve Austin once refused to put Brock Lesnar over and did not turn up for a Monday Night RAW show. The incident happened in 2002 and the Texas Rattlesnake has made it clear before that he regrets walking out on WWE because of it.

Austin appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast and shed light on why he refused to lose the match. Austin made it clear that he would have lost the match to Lesnar any day of the week but the lack of buildup was the main reason for not doing so.

He also added that it was right after the night he fought Ric Flair in a Cage match.

They wanted me to fly down to Atlanta for Monday Night RAW and put over Brock Lesnar. The night before, I was working in Columbus, Georgia working with Ric Flair in a cage, so I was like a kid in a candy store working with the GOAT, so of course I didn’t show up because it wasn’t time for me to do the favors yet for Brock in an unadvertised match in a tournament style TV match whereas, hey man, I love Brock Lesnar, I’d lose to him any day of the week, but build it up so we can all make money off of it and it’s going to mean something.”

The match did not happen even after Austin returned and it does not look like it will ever take place.