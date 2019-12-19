Breaking News: Killer Kross granted release from Impact Wrestling

Killer Kross

Kevin Kesar, also known in pro wrestling circles as Killer Kross, has finally been granted his release from Impact Wrestling. The promotion made the announcement official with this statement:

"IMPACT Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Kevin Kesar (Killer Kross)."

Kross had officially requested his release back in May, a request which the company denied. Following that, it was rumored that Impact was preventing Kross from participating in numerous other events around the country, such as AAA's September show in New York City. The last Impact event he appeared on was this year's Slammiversary, in a match against Eddie Edwards, which he lost.

According to the man himself, it was a lack of what he felt was concern over his health and well-being that eventually drove him to want to leave the company.

Nowadays, there’s a certain level of compliance…a certain level of ‘this is an opportunity, and you should take it because it’s all you got right now’ that’s promoted. And people aren’t thinking about what could happen if it goes wrong.

Following the announcement, Kross posted the following on his Twitter account.

We'll have more details as they emerge. Thank you to Fightful and EWrestlingNews for the heads up.