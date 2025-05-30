3 WWE Superstars in danger of losing their push after Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is on the horizon. Several stars will compete in the Men's and Women's MITB Ladder Matches at the PLE to earn a future shot at the respective world titles.

While a win would give big dividends, the following three superstars could lose their push if they exit Intuit Dome on June 7, 2025, without a win:

#3. LA Knight is not moving forward in his WWE career

LA Knight had a good run as United States Champion. He lost the belt for a brief period to Shinsuke Nakamura and then won it again to become a two-time champion. At WrestleMania 41, The Megastar's run came to an end for good when Jacob Fatu defeated him in a highly entertaining singles bout. However, a good run as midcard champion hasn't led to him moving up the card.

Instead, he is now being used to put over the new Bloodline. With John Cena holding the Undisputed WWE Championship and several top stars in contention to face him in his ongoing Retirement Tour, there is little scope for LA to gain a title shot against him. Now, if he loses the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, he runs the risk of being stuck in the midcard for the foreseeable future.

#2. Penta has been unsuccessful in marquee matches so far

Penta El Zero Miedo made a grand entry in WWE, kickstarting a winning streak in singles matches right from his debut outing. However, his momentum hit a brick wall as soon as The Judgment Day got involved in his business. Cero Miedo has failed to secure the Intercontinental Championship in his four previous attempts, the last two of them resulting in singles losses against Dominik Mysterio.

If he fails to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, this will leave him with just a feud with El Grande Americano, and that rivalry will likely be used to elevate the latter.

#1. Lyra Valkyria can’t afford to lose the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria is the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion. She is currently locked in a feud with Becky Lynch. The 28-year-old retained her gold against her former mentor at the 2025 Backlash PLE. However, there is a chance that she may lose the belt to The Man at Money in the Bank.

The former Women’s World Champion returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41, ending her 11-month hiatus. Given that she returned after such a lengthy period and her top star status, the company is less likely to give Lynch back-to-back title match losses. Additionally, according to the stipulation of the match, if she loses on June 7, Becky won't be able to challenge for the title as long as Lyra is champion. Hence, it's unlikely that he will lose the upcoming bout.

Moreover, since Becky Lynch is currently a heel, she won’t have any problems using underhanded means to dethrone her former mentee. However, Valkyria doesn’t have anything else going for her besides the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Her only major main roster feud before this was with Dakota Kai. However, it fizzled out very quickly, and Kai is no longer with the company.

Thus, if Valkyria doesn’t get a chance to reclaim her title after getting dethroned at MITB, it would pretty much mean the end of her push, with no other storylines to fall back on. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for these superstars in Los Angeles on June 7, 2025.

