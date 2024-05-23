3 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at King and Queen of the Ring 2024

WWE's upcoming premium live event, King and Queen of the Ring, will feature top names from RAW and SmackDown competing for the biggest prizes. While a few have championship glory in their sights, others have their ambitions on the line.

Here, we look at three WWE Superstars who desperately need to win their matches at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Liv Morgan completes her Revenge Tour

Liv Morgan is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring. After finishing second in multiple attempts since her return, Morgan is determined to win the gold and end her Revenge Tour.

It is worth noting that she was the runner-up in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. Morgan even lost to Lynch in the Battle Royal to crown the new champion after Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the title due to injury.

The 29-year-old has been shown as desperate for the opportunity before and proved herself with her in-ring performances. She has slowly evolved into a crafty heel, making smart decisions ahead of her title match against The Man. It is crucial that her character beats Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship on Saturday and that she establishes herself at the top of the roster as a menacing heel.

Meanwhile, The Man can afford to lose the gold, and an unclean finish would add a cherry to the cake while protecting her.

#2 WWE avoids blunder with Cody Rhodes

King and Queen of the Ring will showcase a massive one-on-one match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul. In a shocking turn of events, the United States Champion challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and the two are set to lock horns on Saturday.

Interestingly, only Rhodes' title will be on the line, and Paul will do everything possible to get his hands on the world championship. However, the creative team may have booked themselves into a corner with this decision, as they are dangerously close to another double champion.

Not only will a loss hurt The American Nightmare's credibility, but it will also force WWE to drop a potential title feud between Logan Paul and LA Knight for the United States Championship in the future.

#3 Gunther begins a new chapter in WWE

Gunther defeated Jey Uso on RAW earlier this week to book a spot in the King of the Ring tournament finals. He will face the winner of the semifinal match scheduled for SmackDown, where Tama Tonga or Randy Orton will advance to the finals. Regardless of his opponent, The Ring General must be booked to walk away with the crown.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion is looking for his new story after a historic title reign. Winning the King of the Ring tournament would be the best way to push him into the world championship picture, allowing him to compete for the biggest prize on the roster.

Gunther would also be the right superstar to elevate the King of the Ring accolade, as he did with the Intercontinental Championship during his title reign.