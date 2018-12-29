3 WWE Superstars expected to shine in 2019

Becky Lynch was the top breakout star of 2018

We're only a few days away from the start of 2019 and another WWE year has passed by as 2018 comes to a close.

This year, the WWE Universe saw the rise of many talented individuals on the main roster and the NXT roster. This list includes names like Becky Lynch, Tomasso Ciampa, Drew Mcintyre and Velveteen Dream. These aforementioned individuals were among 2018's biggest and hottest breakout stars. They took the spotlight and shined as bright as they could.

2019 will be no different as WWE ushers itself into a new year and a new era. New superstars will emerge, some of which will grab hold of the spotlight and mesmerize the WWE Universe with their immense talent and aptitude. WWE has already announced the promotion of several NXT stars to the main roster. Lars Sullivan and EC3 are most likely to make the biggest impact out of these main-roster call-ups.

Having said that, let's look at the three hungry WWE Superstars who could break out in 2019.

#3 Drew Mcintyre

Drew Mcintyre could become Universal Champion in 2019

Although Drew Mcintyre was one of WWE's top breakout stars in 2018, I still believe that he has much more to accomplish and his journey in 2018 was just the beginning of his inevitable rise to the summit of WWE.

Backstage reports suggest that Vince McMahon sees a lot of potential in Mcintyre and has big plans for the Scottish Psychopath. If this is true, Mcintyre may as well become Universal Champion in 2019 and might just reach the pinnacle of WWE's hierarchy. Mcintyre was heavily pushed in 2018 and could be pushed to the moon in 2019.

He has cut off ties with Dolph Ziggler and is expected to defeat and conquer Ziggler, this would prove as a catalyst for bigger things. Mcintyre is one of the top favourites to win this year's Royal Rumble match. If I were a betty man, I would put my money on Mcintyre as he is one of WWE's brightest future prospects and has a bright future ahead of him. Mcintyre could challenge for the Universal title and possibly win it at Wrestlemania 35.

One thing is for sure, Mcintyre will become a major player in the WWE by the end of 2019.

