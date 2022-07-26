3 WWE Superstars who could get pushed now that Vince McMahon is gone

Vince McMahon recently announced his retirement from WWE amidst alleged misconduct allegations against him. The news sent shockwaves across the entire WWE universe as no one saw this coming.

With Stephanie McMahon now at the helm as the Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan, there could be numerous changes taking place over the next few weeks or months. One aspect fans are eagerly looking forward to is which WWE Superstar will get pushed as the next big thing.

Fans have expressed frustration over the product getting stale in the last few years with just a few main eventers despite a roster brimming with talent. Now that Vince is no longer in the forefront, let's look at WWE's current roster and identify 3 superstars who could get pushed.

3. Butch

Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland (l-r)

Butch (formerly known as Pete Dunne) was one of the most proficient technical wrestlers in NXT. H was initially pushed during his NXT UK days where he was the WWE United Kingdom Champion for an impressive 685 days. Although it wasn't a standalone show in those days, Butch still put on impressive matches against the likes of Tyler Bate, Roderick Strong, and WALTER. His reign was so impressive that he was brought to the US to compete in NXT.

Butch never won the NXT Championship, but he put on some tremendous performances each time he stepped in the ring. This earned him a call-up to the main roster. But since then, he isn't the same as fans remember.

For starters, WWE thought it was a good idea to rename him to Butch and align him with Ridge Holland and Sheamus. It probably would've been better to have him feud with Sheamus instead, since they're both hard-hitting athletes. He also hasn't done anything of note either, and a guy with his technical prowess should've been near the main event scene by now.

Hopefully with Vince McMahon not being involved now, we may finally see that push take place now.

2. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler was one of the most dominant women in NXT history

When The Queen of Spades debuted on the main roster, fans were excited about the rumored and highly anticipated four-horsewoman feud. However, to everybody's disappointment, Baszler was forgotten.

During her initial days, she was placed alongside Nia Jax in an unlikely team that didn't last long. Since then, she's been lingering around in the WWE women's division.

This turn of events left fans confused. Was this the same person that dominated NXT for many years? On the main roster, the Queen of Spades was merely an afterthought.

But that may change soon. Shayna Baszler could likely even get a main-event call. We all know how much Stephanie McMahon values the women's division. She can be credited for starting the Women's Revolution that led to breakout stars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

With Stephanie taking over from Vince McMahon, it is highly likely that WWE's women's division will get another makeover for the better, and Shayna Baszler could be the star of that revolution.

1. Finn Balor

The Demon Finn Balor's couldn't shine with Vince McMahon at the helm

Finn Balor's main roster debut was different from Shayna Baszler's and Butch's. He was immediately thrust into WWE's main event and became the first WWE Universal Champion. But as fate would have it, Balor was injured during the match and had to relinquish his title the next night on RAW.

But after he returned, it was almost as if Vince McMahon lost confidence in him.

Balor was put in meaningless rivalries before being relegated back to NXT, where he emerged as the brand's top star yet again. One could speculate that McMahon wasn't big on Balor because of his small stature. (We know how much Vince McMahon favors the bigger wrestlers over the smaller guys.)

Now, one can hope that Balor's climb to the top finally begins. Who wouldn't love to see him become WWE or Universal Champion? Hopefully, it's only a matter of time.

