3 WWE Superstars who got rejected by factions and 2 who refused to join a faction

Factions have been a mainstay in pro wrestling for a long time now. The idea of a faction gives the promotion a wide variety of storylines to play with over the course of a long period of time, which could be several years in some cases. Some of WWE's biggest Superstars were once part of major factions.

The Rock, Randy Orton, Batista, Roman Reigns, and many more were once affiliated to factions and utilized these runs to get themselves over with the audience. There have been instances in the past though, where a Superstar realized that being a part of a faction could benefit them in the long run, and offered to join the faction. In this list, we'll focus on three Superstars who asked to join a faction, but were rejected. Also, we will take a look at two WWE Superstars who were offered spots in factions, but they rejected the offers.

#5 Titus O'Neil (rejected by The Hurt Business)

By the time October came around, The Hurt Business had become one of the most dominant factions in all of WWE and was wreaking havoc on RAW on a weekly basis. WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil was watching the faction closely and finally decided to approach them with an offer. O'Neil offered his services to The Hurt Business, and stated that with his connections and public image, he could take the faction 'worldwide'.

MVP and others took a couple of seconds to ponder on the same and made their decision in a quick manner. The quartet hinted that O'Neil was now a part of The Hurt Business. As he shook hands with Bobby Lashley, MVP and Lashley cleared the air and a beatdown commenced immediately. Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander beat Titus O'Neil down, making it clear as day that his offer had been rejected by The Hurt Business.