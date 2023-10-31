3 WWE Superstars hinted at CM Punk's potential return on RAW

Since AEW terminated CM Punk from his contract, speculations about him returning to WWE have been doing the rounds. After all, Punk achieved most of his success in the Stamford-based promotion. These speculations further gained fire when a few WWE Superstars made multiple CM Punk references in recent times.

Similarly, on the latest edition of RAW, the Stamford-based promotion once again hinted at the Best in the World returning to WWE. On the red brand, three superstars seem to have referenced Punk as Seth Rollins and Corey Graves did on prior occasions.

In this article, we will look at the three WWE Superstars and the instances where they hinted at CM Punk's return.

#3. Becky Lynch referenced CM Punk in her promo

Since losing the NXT Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria last week, Becky Lynch made her first appearance on RAW. During an interview backstage, Lynch spoke about her run as the NXT Women's Champion. In her promo, the Irish star made some bold references and hinted at Punk's return.

She said that during her run as champion in the last 42 days, she defended the title more times than Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns. Lynch followed up this statement by claiming she is the "catalyst for change." These words are famously attributed to CM Punk and serve as another hint for his return.

#2. Seth Rollins

At Crown Jewel 2023, Seth Rollins will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. However, earlier on RAW, McIntyre had a promo in which he once again spoke about The Bloodline robbing him of his opportunity in 2020.

In response, Seth Rollins cut a promo and took a shot at McIntyre for being a crybaby. At one instance, Rollins said, "Cry me a river." These lines were famously said by Jack Perry to CM Punk, which had made the latter very angry. Rollins using the same lines on RAW could be a big hint that Punk might be on his way to WWE.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura

Since losing to Seth Rollins at WWE Fastlane, Shinsuke Nakamura has not been involved in a major feud. However, on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the Stamford-based promotion played a mysterious promo by the Japanese superstar, which caught the attention of many.

In his promo, Shinsuke Nakamura called out an unnamed and unknown opponent. Nakamura asked the unnamed opponent whether he must choose him or will the Japanese wrestler would be chosen. Towards the end of the promo, the 43-year-old encouraged the mystery opponent to show himself.

While there could be several superstars Nakamura might be referring to, given how close Survivor Series is, it won't be a surprise if the mystery opponent is CM Punk. After all, given the premium live event will take place on November 25 in Punk's hometown, Chicago, it is very likely to see the Best in the World make his return.

