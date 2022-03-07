3 WWE Superstars who impressed this past week - Roman Reigns makes a big statement, Ronda Rousey laser-focused on WrestleMania

As we edged closer and closer to WrestleMania 38 on April 2 & 3, WWE turned up the dial with their offerings of RAW and SmackDown this past week.

SmackDown in particular was completely stacked with the Intercontinental Championship and SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the line. Plus, the in-ring debut of The Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey for the blue brand also took place.

More matches are now set for The Show of Shows in Dallas, with bouts such as Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory and Queen Zelina & Carmella defending their Women's Tag Team Championship against Sasha Banks & Naomi all confirmed.

On that note, let's take a look at three superstars who impressed this past week on RAW and SmackDown.

#3 Universal Champion Roman Reigns delivers a huge message to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Universal Champion Roman Reigns spoke to fans in Miami, Florida and worldwide on SmackDown to issue a clear message to The Beast Incarnate.

Ahead of their Winner Take All Championship Unification match at WrestleMania 38, The Tribal Chief made it clear that he would smash Brock Lesnar and vowed that it wasn't a prediction but a spoiler. Reigns made it clear that his spoilers had never been wrong in the past, and promised that the WWE Champion would finally acknowledge him.

The following night, during a special live event at Madison Square Garden, The Head of the Table viciously attacked Brock, laying waste to his rival in the World's Most Famous Arena. Roman leathred Lesnar with a steel chair, before eventually standing above the bloodied Beast on top of some steel steps in the middle of the ring.

He ultimately raised both the Universal Championship and WWE Championship above his head to make sure his message was clearly understood.

#2 Ricochet becomes the new WWE Intercontinental Champion

Ricochet recently had a resurgence in WWE after a somewhat indifferent 2021. The One and Only sporadically appeared and did not feature in any major storylines.

After being drafted to SmackDown in October 2021, he eventually entered a storyline with Sheamus and Ridge Holland at the turn of the year. Ricochet accidentally broke Holland's nose during the pre-show tag team match WWE Day 1. In theory, this was ultimately the beginning of his rise.

After feuding back and forth with the European duo, Ricochet picked up a win over Sheamus on February 11 to end the feud. Not long after, the former United States Champion was granted an opportunity at Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship, which took place this past week on SmackDown.

The match had the WWE Universe on the edge of the seats, with Ricochet landing a number of nearfalls throughout the contest. In the end, with the help of a distraction from Johnny Knoxville, The One and Only pinned Zayn to become the new champion.

#1 Ronda Rousey defeats Sonya Deville, then locks SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in an ankle lock

Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville took place on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey made her in-ring SmackDown debut this past week battling against authority figure Sonya Deville.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made sure to make Deville pay for her recent attacks, and kept SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on notice who was watching on from ringside. Rousey forced Deville to tap out using the Ronda Armbar to pick up her first ever win on the show.

After the bout, Flair made her way onto the apron, but Rousey dragged her into the ring. To the surprise of fans watching on, Ronda pulled out an Ankle Lock for the inaugural time, which saw Charlotte Flair repeatedly submit.

Could this be the move that will see Ronda tap Charlotte out at WrestleMania for the first time in her career? Either way, the former UFC star has certainly got The Queen's number.

