3 WWE Superstars who could join Jimmy Uso against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Roman Reigns made his return on the latest episode of RAW after being absent from WWE programming due to an attack by The Vision at Clash in Paris. He made his comeback during the Tornado Tag Team match between The Usos and the team of Bron Breakker and Broson Reed.Upon returning, the OTC attacked The Vision, enabling The Usos to take advantage and secure the victory. However, after the bout, he embraced Jey Uso, firing him up, while Jimmy Uso watched from the side. During this moment, Reigns ignored Jimmy, leaving the audience confused.Given that Big Jim doesn't seem to be pleased with the recent actions of his former OG Bloodline members, he might need some assistance to stop The YEET Master and the former Undisputed WWE Champion.Now, let's explore three WWE Superstars who could join Jimmy Uso against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.#1. LA KnightLA Knight has been involved in a prolonged, intense rivalry with The Vision in WWE. He recently had a fallout with Jey Uso on the go-home edition of RAW ahead of Clash in Paris, during which Jey speared him after the chaos that ensued following the show's main event. Uso seems to be acting under the influence of Roman Reigns, who had advised him to smash all his opponents.Since then, The YEET Master seems to be at odds with LA Knight, as he has often refused to assist Knight during an attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This led to the bitter rivals squaring off last week on the red brand, where the 42-year-old lost to Jey due to a distraction from The Vision.Given that LA Knight is only on good terms with Jimmy, who appears not to be in support of the recent actions of former OG Bloodline members, he might team up with Big Jim to take down Jey Uso and the OTC.#2. Jacob FatuJacob Fatu is another WWE Superstar who could join Jimmy Uso against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Before moving to RAW to reunite with Jey, Jimmy had aligned himself with Fatu on the blue brand, where they were embroiled in a fierce rivalry with Solo Sikoa and MFT.Given that the two Samoans shared a great bond while on the blue brand, the 33-year-old might move to RAW and join forces with Big Jim against The YEET Master and Roman Reigns, similar to how they previously worked together against Sikoa and his group on Friday Night SmackDown.#1. Former WWE Champion CM PunkCM Punk has a storied history with Roman Reigns in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, he has been in a rivalry with Jey Uso over the World Heavyweight Championship, making him one of the best options to align with Jimmy Uso and stop the OTC and Jey. If this happens, it could lead to a blockbuster tag team match among the veterans in the near future.