3 WWE Superstars who are most likely to retire before SummerSlam 2026

After WrestleMania, it can be argued that SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest premium live events. At The Biggest Party of the Summer, the WWE Universe often witnesses top-notch matches and big returns. Hence, there is always plenty of anticipation for the PLE.

While this year's edition of SummerSlam will take place in Cleveland, WWE recently announced that in 2026, SummerSlam will be hosted in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and it will be expanded into a two-night show. Naturally, this news got fans very excited.

While fans in Minneapolis will look forward to seeing their favorite WWE superstars compete at a massive PLE in 2026, there is a chance that some of the stars on the current roster might retire before that. In this article, we will take a look at three such superstars.

#3. WWE Superstar AJ Styles might retire

If one looks through professional wrestling history, not many people have had a career as successful as AJ Styles. While Styles has achieved plenty in his WWE career, he also won several accolades in different parts of the world before moving to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, despite his achievements, it's clear that Styles is not in his prime, and at some point, he has to retire. In fact, in an interview ahead of WrestleMania 40, The Phenomenal One had mentioned retirement. However, Styles said he was looking for that perfect story and match before retiring.

While AJ Styles never mentioned a date or year about when he might retire, based on his statements it seemed like he would make that call soon. Also given that he is 46 years old and had a career that spanned nearly 30 years, it won't be surprising to see him call it quits before SummerSlam 2026.

#2. Roman Reigns

If Roman Reigns retired from professional wrestling, it would disappoint the majority of the WWE Universe. However, if one examines The Tribal Chief's career, he does not have anything left to achieve. As a matter of fact, Reigns has one of the most successful careers in modern-day wrestling, if not the most successful.

Hence, when he returns to WWE after his hiatus, it won't be surprising to see him pursue his last run in the Stamford-based promotion. The Head of the Table could end his career at WrestleMania 41 in a match against The Rock, thus retiring before SummerSlam 2026.

#1. John Cena

Even though John Cena makes sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion, he still remains one of their most iconic superstars. However, given Cena is more focused on a career in Hollywood and only wrestles once a year, it would be only fitting for him to have his last match in the promotion sooner rather than later.

Therefore, if Cena is seen pursuing a rivalry next year leading up to WrestleMania 41 and calling it quits after the PLE, it wouldn't really be a surprise. The leader of Cenation in an interview some time ago said that the age of 50 would be an absolute line in the sand when it came to retiring.

If Cena wrestlers till he is 50, then he most likely would be there at SummerSlam 2026. However, if he decides to call it quits before that, then fans in Minneapolis won't be able to see the 16-time World Champion compete.