3 WWE Superstars who need a character change and 2 who have teased it

Over the years, WWE has kept fans on their toes with sudden face and heel turns of various wrestlers. Recently, the Triple H-led creative team has hinted at the upcoming character changes of some superstars. However, many fans believe that there are still some who could benefit from a character switch.Now, let's explore three WWE Superstars who need a character change and two who have teased it.#3 &amp; #2. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods need to turn face once againKofi Kingston and Xavier Woods kicked Big E out of The New Day during their 10-year anniversary celebration on the December 2, 2024, episode of RAW. The 39-year-old returned to RAW for the first time since March 2022 and offered to serve as Woods and Kingston's manager until he recovers from his neck injury.However, Kofi and Woods were not pleased by Big E's decision. This tension led the duo to embrace their dark side for the first time since 2016, as they kicked the former WWE Champion out of the stable for abandoning them after his injury in 2022.They went on to capture the World Tag Team Championship from The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41, before losing to The Judgment Day on the June 30 episode of the red brand. Since dropping the title, the stable seems to be experiencing some setbacks and may need a character change to regain its momentum. Grayson Waller recently joined the group, but it seems fans are not connecting with the veterans. #1. WWE fans want Austin Theory to turn babyfaceAustin Theory has been a heel since being called up to the main roster in 2021. While serving as Vince McMahon's protégé, he won his first United States Championship and later became the Mr. Money in the Bank. Things were looking good for the Theory as he once again captured the US Title and went on to defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 39. However, it has gotten worse for the young star since then.The 28-year-old was drafted to SmackDown and later lost the title. He then allied with Grayson Waller as a tag team in 2023, known as A-Town Down. While the team was successful, many expected the result would be Waller attacking Theory, leading to the latter's long-awaited babyface run. However, this never happened as the company kept teasing the breakup for months before disbanding them during a backstage segment on RAW, with Grayson revealing the news of their separation. The Aussie Icon also revealed that Austin was injured.Theory showed signs of a babyface before his hiatus. Since then, Waller aligned himself with The New Day. However, the former United States Champion should return as a babyface and confront his former tag team partner.Austin Theory is popular among young fans, and many have shown him support, so a character change would definitely help him gain some momentum.#2. Dominik Mysterio could turn face Dominik Mysterio has finally achieved his dream of becoming a double champion after managing to defeat El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship this past Friday at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas.However, WWE has now teased Dominik's face turn on the latest episode of RAW. The young Mysterio had a back-and-forth with his Judgment Day stablemates, who questioned his recent, unexplained association with El Grande Americano, and finally walked out when he wouldn't explain himself.Additionally, with heel persona like Rusev sowing a seed for a potential feud with 'Dirty' Dom by revealing his intentions of being the next WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik will likely turn face in the near future.#1. Asuka has shown signs of a heel turnIt seems like Asuka may be headed toward a complete heel turn on WWE RAW following her recent reactions towards IYO SKY. The Japanese star made her return to the red brand earlier this year and competed in the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament, where she lost to Jade Cragill in the finals at Night of Champions.However, having reunited with Kiari Sane as Kabuki Warriors, WWE has recently teased Asuka embracing her dark side on the red brand. The storyline suggests that she is envious of the bond between Rhea Ripley and The Genius of the Sky, as well as anyone the latter interacts with, indicating a potential heel turn.