3 WWE Superstars who never won a Hell In A Cell match and 3 who are undefeated 

It has been 23 long years since we first witnessed the unforgiving structure dubbed Hell In A Cell. It was quite a sight at the time and left the WWE Universe aghast at the thought of what Superstars would be able to do inside it once they were given an opportunity to do so. The fans' worst nightmares came true, as The Undertaker mercilessly destroyed Shawn Michaels in the first-ever Hell In A Cell match at Badd Blood 1997. Courtesy a debuting Kane, The Deadman lost to Michaels, who wasn't even in a condition to celebrate.

So far, we have seen 40 Hell In A Cell matches. Some of the greatest Superstars in WWE history have stepped inside the structure, either to bag a World title, or to settle a personal rivalry. In this list, we will take a look at three WWE Superstars who have never won a Hell In A Cell match, and three who are undefeated in the same.

#6 Bray Wyatt (never won: 0-1)

The Fiend

Bray Wyatt made his main roster debut in 2013, and made a major impact by putting down Kane at SummerSlam 2013. Wyatt has since wrestled in only two Hell In A Cell matches, with one of those appearances being as The Fiend. Back in 2015, Bray Wyatt was involved in a heated rivalry with top WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. Wyatt and Reigns decided to settle their score inside Hell In A Cell, and the two collided at the namesake pay-per-view in the end.

The Big Dog came out victorious, giving Wyatt his first loss inside the structure. It would be four long years before Wyatt would get another opportunity to score a victory inside Hell In A Cell. This time around, The Fiend took on Seth Rollins inside the cell, with the latter's Universal title on the line. When Rollins took it too far in the end and brutally attacked The Fiend with a sledgehammer, the referee stopped the match to a chorus of loud boos. The match ended with no winner declared, thus angering the fans who were always of the mind that a match like Hell In A Cell couldn't be stopped until a winner was declared.