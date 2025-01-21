3 WWE Superstars who could return to SmackDown after Bayley and Nia Jax's departure

WWE Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT have all undergone significant changes in recent weeks. The newly introduced Transfer Window allows talent to negotiate with General Managers and potentially switch brands.

SmackDown has received Braun Strowman and The Wyatt Sicks, but news has been slow on the RAW front. However, that changed last night as it was announced that Bayley is officially now part of the red brand.

While Bayley will officially be on Monday Nights moving forward, Nia Jax might also be moving to the red brand. She has a big-time match against Rhea Ripley at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend and has been appearing on RAW for several weeks now. She is said to be in negotiations with Adam Pearce.

Trending

Losing Bayley and likely Nia is a major blow to Friday Night SmackDown, but thankfully, the show might receive a few big names sooner rather than later. Notably, there are three stars who all are expected to be returning soon. This article will list each one and note why they've been absent.

Below are three WWE Superstars who could return to SmackDown after Bayley and Nia Jax's departure.

#3. Charlotte Flair is already returning to WWE television

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair is a highly decorated athlete. She is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a former Women's Tag Team Champion. Most notably, Flair is a 14-time world champion and hopes to one day eclipse Ric Flair and John Cena's record of 16 each.

The Queen suffered a serious leg injury that kept her out of action. The injury happened during the December 8, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown when Flair was competing against Asuka. An awkward slip-up in the ropes caused her leg to become tangled, forcing her to have surgery.

Despite that, things are looking up for fans of Charlotte Flair. After speculation of her impending return for quite some time, a vignette aired on SmackDown this past Friday that promoted her comeback.

Given that the vignette aired on SmackDown and not on RAW, it could hint that she'll be back on the blue brand specifically. Further proof of this is her husband, Andrade, being on the brand, as WWE rarely splits up married couples.

#2. Alexa Bliss could show up alongside The Wyatt Sicks

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss has had quite the run in WWE. Not only is she a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion, but Bliss is also a multi-time World Champion. She has held the RAW and the SmackDown Women's Championships.

The Goddess has been away from WWE for about two years now. As of today, the 2023 Royal Rumble hosted her last match, a losing effort against Bianca Belair. Since then, Alexa has had a child and is focused on her personal life.

However, given her recent social media teases, many believe she will return soon. Not only that, but many assume she will be attached to The Wyatt Sicks. If true, Bliss could join Joe Gacy, Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, and Dexter Lumis.

The Wyatt Sicks were stars of Monday Night RAW, but that has changed. The WWE stable moved to SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window. If Bliss truly becomes affiliated with them, her return will be part of the SmackDown brand.

#1. Jade Cargill will be back on television sooner rather than later

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill is a serious force to be reckoned with. The former AEW star joined WWE in late 2023 and officially made her in-ring debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has won the Women's Tag Team Title twice since then, alongside Bianca Belair.

The Storm has had quite the run in WWE, but things went awry for the talented star back in November 2024. She was found brutally assaulted in the backstage parking area, covered in blood and glass, while lying on top of a car hood.

Since the attack, Naomi has filled in as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair. Both women have claimed to be looking for whoever laid Jade out, but no attacker has been revealed yet.

Jade will likely return to television soon, as she is reportedly training at the Performance Center. When she does, The Storm might feud with Bianca Belair and Naomi, depending on whether either or both women were responsible for the assault that took Cargill out of action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback