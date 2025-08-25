3 WWE Superstars who could return after tonight’s Monday Night RAW and before Clash in Paris

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is just a few days away. The premium live event will take place this Sunday at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

While many talents were still looking to be added to the match card during the latest episode of RAW, some superstars could also return after tonight's show and before the upcoming PLE.

Now, let's explore three names who could return after tonight’s Monday Night RAW and before Clash in Paris on Sunday:

#3. Bianca Belair could return before WWE Clash in Paris

The last time Bianca Belair competed in WWE was on Night Two of WrestleMania 41, where she battled against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the latter's Women's World Championship. The following week on SmackDown, she revealed that she had suffered broken fingers on her left hand during the match and would be taking time off to heal.

Later, Belair returned at WWE Evolution 2025 as the special guest referee for the match between Jade Cargill and Naomi, and has not been seen since. However, while the EST's injury could be part of a storyline, something that WWE has done several times in the past, there is a possibility that she might return on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Clash in Paris.

Arguably, she could be booked to face Tiffany Stratton this Sunday at the upcoming premium live event in France.

#2. Tama Tonga

Tama Tonga has been sidelined since being brutally attacked by LA Knight on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. However, there is now some speculation that the 42-year-old could soon make his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Given this rumor, in a shocking twist, the former Bloodline member might make his comeback to the company this Friday ahead of Clash in Paris, and join forces with Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Sami Zayn against Solo Sikoa and MFTs.

While Sikoa is set to defend his United States Championship against Sami Zayn on the show, the creative team may schedule a Six-Man Tag Team match between the babyfaces and Solo's crew this Sunday in France.

#1. Omos

After relinquishing the GHC Tag Team Championship in WWE's collaborative promotion, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Omos competed for the first time in 203 days at the AAA Triplemania XXXIII show, where he emerged victorious in the 2025 La Copa Bardahl.

While it appears that the 33-year-old will continue to be featured on AAA, in a massive twist, he might make a shocking appearance before the upcoming weekend on SmackDown ahead of Clash in Paris, as part of some blockbuster storyline.

