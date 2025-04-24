Tama Tonga to return to WWE with 41-year-old former champion after latest injury? Potential swerve explored

Tama Tonga’s injury has taken him off WWE TV, but he might not return alone. After WrestleMania 41 seemingly marked the end of The Bloodline era, both Tama and his brother Tonga Loa are now off television due to injuries. While Tama reportedly requires surgery after being attacked by LA Knight, the 41-year-old Tonga Loa is expected to be back in the coming months following his torn bicep injury at Survivor Series 2024.

The duo made their debuts during a major Bloodline shake-up after WrestleMania 40, joining Solo Sikoa and eventually being joined by Jacob Fhiatu as part of the revamped faction. However, with The Bloodline saga likely ending after Paul Heyman’s shocking betrayal of Roman Reigns, the direction of all involved stars in the saga is now up in the air. The Samoan Werewolf has since claimed the United States Championship and looks to be going solo, and Sikoa’s future remains uncertain.

With both Tama Tonga and Loa currently off WWE television, a potential return together could change everything. The former Tag Team Champions might choose to go their own way or realign with Solo Sikoa. They could also convince Fatu to come back to the group so they could resurrect The Bloodline, or they could stir up a new war between the two Samoan family members. Another possibility is that they show support for Roman Reigns, who still holds the Ula Fala and remains The Tribal Chief, despite having no tribe to lead.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but speculations are heating up. SmackDown could soon become the center of a new power struggle, and the return of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa might just be the twist the Stamford-based promotion needs to spark the next chapter.

Tama Tonga's brother to replace him while he is out for sugery?

With Tama Tonga sidelined due to injury and requiring surgery, speculation is swirling that his brother Hikuleo could make his WWE debut as his replacement in Solo Sikoa's group.

After LA Knight attacked Tama backstage before WrestleMania 41, writing him off TV, the timing seems right for a major shake-up. Tonga Loa is also out with an injury, leaving Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu without backup, making Hikuleo’s potential arrival even more intriguing.

Reports have suggested the Hikuleo, a former NJPW star, signed with WWE months ago and was originally set to debut in NXT. But with the current situation in The Bloodline, WWE could fast-track his main roster debut. While nothing is confirmed yet, the upcoming SmackDown after WrestleMania promises surprises, and the 34-year-old showing up as Tama’s replacement could be a huge moment for the future of the faction.

