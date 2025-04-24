Tama Tonga to introduce his 6’8’’ brother as his replacement in Bloodline on SmackDown? Exploring potential WWE debut

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 ended with a massive twist when Bron Breakker joined forces with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins to destroy Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Now, we are moving towards the upcoming episode, which will mark the first edition of SmackDown following The Show of Shows.

Amid this, there is a major speculation that Tama Tonga might introduce Hikuleo as his replacement in the new Bloodline. This assumption arises from a recent report disclosing that Tonga has been struggling with an injury and eventually requires surgery.

It's also important to note that the SmackDown before 'Mania witnessed LA Knight attacking Tama backstage in the parking lot. This was a way to write the star off television. With Tonga Loa already ruled out and after Tama's absence, it's probable that WWE may introduce a replacement in the new Bloodline. This raises the prospect of Hikuleo finally making his debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

For those unaware, the former NJPW star reportedly signed with WWE months ago but has yet to make his debut. Earlier reports affirmed that the company could be planning to have the 6’8’’ star arrive in NXT first. However, given the unfortunate situation with Tama Tonga, Triple H has the option to bring him directly onto the main roster alongside the new Bloodline.

It's important to note that the entire scenario is speculative in nature, but on SmackDown after WrestleMania, fans can expect surprises, and this could be one of them.

Solo Sikoa may bring a monster star back to the new Bloodline in Tama Tonga's absence from WWE

Solo Sikoa was not part of this year's WrestleMania card but made an appearance during the United States Championship match. This happened when he accompanied Jacob Fatu on the entrance ramp for his match against LA Knight, where The Samoan Werewolf dethroned The Megastar to become the WWE US Champion.

Aside from this, it's possible that after the injury to Tama Tonga, Solo could reintroduce Bronson Reed to the new Bloodline. The Tsunami was part of the villainous faction during Survivor Series WarGames last year. Since then, Reed has been injured and hasn't appeared on television.

The current opportunity seems perfect to reintroduce Bronson Reed in WWE as a new member of The Bloodline. However, this can only happen if Reed has fully recovered from the injury he sustained after Survivor Series last year.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More