Roman Reigns to add top heel to his Bloodline; 2 injured stars returning together? 4 Ways Tonga Loa can return to WWE

WWE powerhouse Tonga Loa suffered a torn bicep during the Survivor Series WarGames match, which has led to him being sidelined since November.

Ad

Given the tension within the new Bloodline, there are several ways his return could play out. From teaming up with Roman Reigns to possibly betraying his former faction, here are four intriguing ways Tonga Loa could step back into the WWE spotlight.

#1. Dual return with Bronson Reed

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tonga Loa and Bronson Reed suffered major injuries during the Survivor Series WarGames match. After diving from the top of the cage, Bronson Reed suffered a major ankle injury that required surgical intervention, followed by an extended recovery period. According to reports from PWNexus, Tonga Loa might be back by June 2025. Reed is also expected to return around the same time, possibly between June and July 2025, as hinted at in his recent Instagram post.

Ad

With their recovery timelines aligning, a joint comeback would surely electrify the WWE Universe. Previously, when the new Bloodline was short a member, Bronson stepped in, proving his loyalty in a five-on-five match against the OG Bloodline. Their simultaneous return could reignite old alliances and set the stage for new rivalries, potentially leading to an epic showdown at a major event.

#2 Aligning with Solo Sikoa post split with Jacob Fatu

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tensions have been rising between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu within the new Bloodline. After his loss to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut, Sikoa went MIA for two weeks.

Things took a turn for the worse during last week's WWE SmackDown when Jacob Fatu faced Braun Strowman. Tama Tonga unexpectedly appeared to create interference due to Solo Sikoa's orders, and later, Sikoa himself entered the match. This interference led to a disqualification win for Strowman.

Ad

Recent disagreements have led to major speculation regarding a potential faction split. Aligning with Solo would enable Tonga Loa to become a major player for the faction while generating fresh possibilities. This partnership wouldn't just strengthen Solo’s position; it would also give Loa a major role when he makes his return.

#3 Helping Jacob Fatu win the US title

Sikoa and Tama Tonga's interference cost Jacob Fatu a shot at LA Knight's United States Championship, leading to a major argument between the faction members.

Ad

Fatu seems determined to bring the title to The Bloodline with or without the help of Solo and Tama. Tonga Loa might make his return to help The Samoan Werewolf finally claim the title, making a huge impact right away.

#4 Tonga Loa could return as a babyface amid new Bloodline issues

Expand Tweet

Ad

While cracks have started to emerge in The Bloodline, it seems Tonga Loa's position remains up in the air. The last time he was seen, he was a heel alongside the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa.

However, a lot has happened since then, and he might undergo a change in character upon his return. The former NJPW star could return as a babyface and potentially side with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown to make his persona more prominent upon his comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback