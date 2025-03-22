Jacob Fatu massively upset & says why; splits up with Solo Sikoa?

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa may have ultimately split up. Things have gone off the rails on WWE SmackDown this week, and this may be the start of everything changing.

Jacob Fatu faced Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown tonight in a match that has been in the making for some time. The two stars have been feuding for months now, and while Fatu has had the advantage for most of the feud, things have not always gone well for him. He has suffered from being put through tables and pushed back.

He was looking for some revenge tonight, but unfortunately, he didn't get it. Just as his match was heading to a point where things would be decided, Tama Tonga was sent by Solo Sikoa to interfere. Sikoa then showed up too and hit the Samoan Spike on Strowman, stepping into the match to apparently save Fatu.

It's safe to say that when the match ended in a DQ, with Strowman winning because of it, Fatu was furious. He confronted Solo Sikoa backstage and made sure that he knew what he was thinking. Sikoa said that he was trying to help, but Fatu was not having it.

Jacob Fatu said that he had better watch it and pay attention to his own business., He implied that he was done with Sikoa and that his business was no longer the former Tribal Chief's to care about.

"Tryna help? Who you tryna help? This ain't anybody's business, and it sure ain't your business. You better watch it, Uce," Fatu said.

Now, it remains to be seen what happens next, but this is apparently a split between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

