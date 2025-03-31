A major Bloodline member is set to miss WrestleMania 41 this year. An update has shed light on Tonga Loa's WWE status and potential return timeline.

The Infamous has been facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines since Survivor Series: WarGames last year. Tonga Loa suffered a torn bicep during the Men's WarGames match, which put him out of action for the foreseeable future.

WrestleVotes via Backstage Pass recently learned that plans were in place for The Bloodline member to return in time for The Show of Shows. However, that no longer seems to be the case.

According to PWNexus, Tonga Loa is aiming to make his WWE SmackDown return sometime in June this year. This means he won't be part of WrestleMania 41, at least not in a wrestling capacity.

The cracks have continued to develop within The Bloodline in Tonga Loa's absence. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are at odds as WrestleMania 41 fast approaches.

All signs point toward a singles match between the two at The Showcase of the Immortals. What role will Tama Tonga play in this ongoing Bloodline civil war? Fans must tune in to SmackDown to see how the program between the Anoa'i family members unfolds.

