Bronson Reed drops massive WWE return tease ahead of RAW

Bronson Reed hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Survivor Series: WarGames when he broke his ankle while delivering a Tsunami through a table from the top of the steel structure. It was as part of a match between the two Bloodlines in WWE, and he has since been sidelined following surgery and rehab.

The former champion was set to pick up his feud with Seth Rollins ahead of his injury and following the WrestleMania announcement on SmackDown, he has reminded The Visionary that he still has his number.

Ahead of WWE RAW, Reed took to Instagram to share a message with the caption "reminder" and a picture of him destroying Seth Rollins a few months ago.

Reed is expected to be out of action until the summer following his injury, but it seems that he could be teasing an earlier return, seeing as how the WrestleMania match will be a Triple Threat and could allow interference.

Is Bronson Reed actually teasing that he could cost Seth Rollins the match, or just reminding the WWE Universe that he is still waiting in the wings?

Bronson Reed is expected to make his return to WWE following WrestleMania

Reed's injury prognosis was around nine months, which means that he could be looking at a June or July return. The Australian star could return before then or be in a position where he is able to step back into the ring at this point in his rehabilitation, but he may not be ready to make his return.

Reed has some unfinished business with Seth Rollins and The OG Bloodline following his injury and could become involved in the ongoing feud between Reigns and Rollins if the two men are still at odds heading into SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see how the storylines take shape heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer and how Bronson Reed is reintroduced to the WWE Universe.

