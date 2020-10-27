3 WWE Superstars who returned to NXT and 2 who should return

NXT came into being around a decade ago and was initially presented as a talent hunt contest similar to WWE Tough Enough. WWE later turned it into a developmental brand, and it gave us some of the biggest Superstars of today over the next several years. WWE greats like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, and many more are products of NXT.

Over the past year or so, NXT has turned into a major third brand, and many compare it to RAW and SmackDown. Last year at Survivor Series, NXT dominated the tri-brand matches and hammered the point down that it was a legit brand deserving of respect. We have seen a bunch of WWE Superstars making their way back to NXT, in the recent past. In this list, we will take a look at three WWE Superstars who went back to NXT, and two who should go back.

#5 Ember Moon (went back to NXT)

Ember Moon

Immediately after WrestleMania 34 in 2018, Ember Moon was promoted to the main roster and she made an impressive debut by teaming up with Nia Jax in a winning effort against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. Unfortunately, she didn't do anything of note over the next several months. Moon suffered an ankle injury last year and had been out of action for a long time. She made her surprise return to NXT at the TakeOver: 31 event. Here's what she had to say about her NXT return.

Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai?@cjet91 says that's a great first rivalry for Moon's return to #WWENXT.https://t.co/xYuRtwZuAL — Daily DDT (@FanSidedDDT) October 24, 2020

“When learned I was headed to NXT, the whole motorcycle package was an idea I had after watching an action movie called Hardcore Henry. The NXT creative team is absolutely amazing, and they got this massive set for me. I wanted elements of The Masked Singer so we could have clues to keep people guessing.

Moon is a former NXT Women's Champion and it's safe to say that the most successful stint of her career came in the Black and Gold brand. She lost the belt to Shayna Baszler at TakeOver: New Orleans in April 2018, mere days before her main roster move.