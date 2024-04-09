3 WWE Superstars who should have returned on RAW after WrestleMania XL

WWE RAW after WrestleMania XL was an incredibly fun show that kicked off a new era with a bang. Triple H opened proceedings, welcoming new Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes in an emotional segment before the latter was interrupted by The Rock. This was followed by Sami Zayn and Damian Priest kicking off their reigns and appearances from CM Punk and John Cena among other treats.

However, RAW after 'Mania felt a little light in the traditional surprise returns department. Cena and Punk weren't totally unexpected, while NXT Champions Ilja Dragunov and Roxanne Perez were not earth-shattering returns despite their solid showings. A few other names on the company's roster would have been much more fitting for the red brand after arguably the best Show of Shows ever.

Here are three WWE Superstars who should have returned on RAW after WrestleMania XL.

#3. An Uncle Howdy return on WWE RAW would have made a bigger impact than pre-show teases

Moments before RAW after WrestleMania XL went on air, footage surfaced online of some mysterious music playing inside the Wells Fargo Center. Later on, a glitch was seen in Bronson Reed's entrance video, giving fans deja vu of the days of Bray Wyatt's 2022 return.

This seems to be the beginning of another series of teases leading to an Uncle Howdy return as hinted at in the documentary Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal. If that's indeed the plan, it may have been more impactful for the supernatural character to make a statement right away. The drawn out teases may not achieve the hype they did in 2022, so why not return at the biggest RAW of the year?

#2. Sheamus should have returned in person instead of appearing via video package on WWE RAW

WWE RAW after WrestleMania featured a video package teasing Sheamus's return to the company after months of absence. The Celtic Warrior was last seen on SmackDown in Edge's farewell match, after which he took a hiatus to heal from a reported shoulder injury.

The four-time world champion will be a welcome addition to the red brand, bringing a wealth of experience, hard-hitting style and ability to put on "bangers". One wonders, though, why he did not return in person on the biggest RAW of the year. Even if he isn't fully healed, a staredown or promo segment with the Philadelphia crowd cheering him on would arguably have been better.

Either way, we can't wait to see the 46-year-old soon!

#1. Brock Lesnar would have been a huge addition to RAW after WWE WrestleMania XL

Brock Lesnar was last seen in WWE at Summerslam 2023, battling Cody Rhodes in a losing effort. The Beast Incarnate has since been off television, with a return at Royal Rumble 2024 reportedly discussed but ultimately scrapped. Rumor had it that this change was due to the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit, where Lesnar was seemingly named as a person of interest.

However, the company has not acknowledged this, with Triple H stating that The Conqueror is "just home being Brock" when asked about the latter's status. The Game's comments at the WrestleMania XL Night 1 post-show press conference beg the question of why Lesnar did not return on RAW.

The 10-time world champion has had a few earth-shattering returns on the biggest RAW of the year, so one wonders why he wasn't called upon despite being the biggest star absent from Philadelphia over the weekend.

