3 WWE Superstars who could step up as Cody Rhodes’ next challenger on SmackDown

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 26, 2025 17:20 GMT
Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Drew McIntyre last Saturday at Wrestlepalooza. The duo entered into a heated rivalry this summer, culminating in this highly anticipated bout at the recently concluded premium live event.

That said, fans now look forward to the upcoming episode of SmackDown, which will likely be centered around the aftermath of the marquee event in Indianapolis. Additionally, while Cody is scheduled to face Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel: Perth for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship, there is a possibility that he might encounter his next challenger for the title on tonight's show.

Now, let's explore three WWE Superstars who could step up as Cody Rhodes’ next challenger on SmackDown

#3. Brock Lesnar

After making a first appearance at SummerSlam and attacking John Cena, Brock Lesnar returned on SmackDown following Clash in Paris to continue his storyline with Cena. The latter faced off against Sami Zayn during the show for the WWE United States Championship, but the bout ended in a no-contest after the duo got attacked by Lesnar.

This led to the highly anticipated showdown between the veterans at Wrestlepalooza, where The Franchise Player suffered a high-profile defeat against The Beast Incarnate. However, in a shocking twist, Lesnar might step up to Cody Rhodes on tonight's episode of SmackDown and challenge him for his title.

The American Nightmare defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 before the latter took a hiatus. Although the match appeared to be a passing of the torch moment, The Conqueror might seek to regain a victory over Cody, this time with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

#2. Randy Orton

Another WWE Superstar who could step up as Cody Rhodes' next challenger tonight on SmackDown is Randy Orton. He was defeated by his former mentee, Cody, in the final of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions, and might still hold a grudge.

Additionally, Orton might still aim to become a 15-time world champion. He could step up to The American Nightmare tonight and challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, this is unlikely to happen as The Viper is currently feuding with Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior defeated The Legend Killer two weeks ago and attacked him post-match, before Cody Rhodes returned and made the save. Now that Drew McIntyre has seemingly ended his rivalry with The American Nightmare following his loss at Wrestlepalooza, Orton might look to seek retribution against McIntyre.

#1. Solo Sikoa could step up to Cody Rhodes

Solo Sikoa has a storied history with Cody Rhodes on the Stamford-based promotion. He lost to Cody last year at SummerSlam in a Bloodline Rules Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. That said, Sikoa might now seek a rematch with The American Nightmare for the title.

The 32-year-old lost the United States Championship to Sami Zayn on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Clash in Paris, and might now aim at securing a world title to regain his momentum on the blue brand.

