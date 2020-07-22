3 WWE Superstars who stopped watching wrestling and 3 who never did

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE Superstars had one of the most hectic schedules in the entertainment industry. Not only did many of them compete in 100+ matches per year, but the men and women of the WWE roster spent over 250 days away from their homes on an annual basis.

In modern-day WWE, a lot of Superstars’ backstories revolve around their love of wrestling during their childhood, with the likes of Bayley incorporating this as part of her 2013-2019 babyface persona.

However, as the years have gone on and schedules have become busier, some Superstars have decided to no longer watch WWE programming.

In this article, let’s take a look at three WWE Superstars who stopped watching wrestling, as well as three who had never watched wrestling before joining WWE.

#6 Stopped watching WWE: Finn Balor

Speaking in a June 2020 interview with impressionist Al Foran, Finn Balor opened up about his journey to WWE and his experiences with the company so far.

One of his most interesting comments came when he revealed that he does not watch the majority of his own matches because it makes him cringe when he watches himself back on television.

The first WWE Universal Champion clarified that he will watch a match of his if he thinks it was terrible, but he does not watch good matches because he will only pick them apart and end up not liking them.

When Foran mentioned The Undertaker’s ‘Last Ride’ docuseries on the WWE Network, Balor said he does not watch any kind of wrestling these days because he does not want to be influenced by others.

“I have this weird theory that, like, I don’t even watch wrestling anymore. Nothing at all. Zero. You’re talking about 'The Last Ride' and all these documentaries, I won’t watch anything because I don’t want to be influenced by anything else. I feel like the more that I watch, the more that comes into my stream of consciousness, even unintentionally, I’ll imitate that.”

Balor added that it is easy to accidentally copy another wrestler’s pattern of moves and sequences, so he prefers his matches to be a complete blank canvas.