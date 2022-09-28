3 WWE Superstars who were surprisingly moved to NXT

NXT is often used as WWE's breeding ground; a development territory for future main roster superstars to find their footing. Despite this, it's not unheard of for someone on the main roster to get sent down to NXT for a variety of reasons.

Sometimes it's for further development, other times it's for storyline purposes. Regardless of the reason, it can do wonders for a superstar's career. Here are a few superstars who were surprisingly moved to NXT.

#3. Veer Mahaan, a potential main event player whose time was cut short

Though he was initially brought in as a flunky for Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan would soon disappear from TV for a while. During his absence, Veer was featured in several vignettes on RAW, adding to the hype for his return and repackaging.

Upon his re-debut, he quickly started feuding with The Mysterios where he was naturally made to look rather strong.

If you've been a follower of WWE for a while, it's easy to assume that if Vince McMahon was still the boss, Veer may not have gotten sent back down to NXT. He has the size, he looks intimidating, and he definitely had the chops to be a believable bad guy on Raw.

Regardless of McMahon stepping down as the boss, this move may not have had much to do with his ability and more to do with the fact there wasn't much planned for him on the main roster at the moment, as it appears Veer is now a member of the NXT roster.

#2. Finn Bálor, a decorated WWE veteran with notoriously shoddy booking

He may be a member of The Judgment Day now, but there was a time when the inaugural WWE Universal Champion was sent back to NXT.

It was 2019 and Finn was seemingly on a one-way trip to Nowheresville on the main roster. Luckily, Bálor was able to reestablish himself on the Black and Gold brand, winning the NXT Title yet again in the process.

Finn's run in WWE could honestly be compared to a rollercoaster. His stints in NXT are what people seem to enjoy the most, while it's been long debated whether he's been underutilized on the main roster since 2016.

On the bright side, his alliance with The Judgment Day is getting its fair share of praise, so things might be looking up for the Irish star.

#1. Apollo Crews, an athletically gifted powerhouse

Apollo Crews a former United States and Intercontinental Champion. He's been in a number of memorable feuds with Big E, Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley, and Sheamus. His gimmick change seemingly indicated what was sure to be his big breakout.

But then, out of nowhere, it seemed Crews' momentum ceased and he slowly but surely disappeared from TV. In some instances when a wrestler is MIA, it's a sign they're on their way out the door... no paper planes necessary.

If you've made it this far, you know that in other cases, they get sent back down to NXT. For Crews, it was thankfully the latter. The former United States Champion appeared on the June 7 edition of the brand and confronted the current NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Though the two are yet to face off in a title match, Crews has already established himself as a fan favorite via being a thorn in the side of one of the most despised men in all of WWE, Grayson Waller.

