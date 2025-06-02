3 WWE Superstars who could take over R-Truth's comedic role after his departure

On June 1, 2025, WWE legend R-Truth (Ron Killings) shook fans with the announcement that he'd be leaving the company when his current contract expires. Truth is a beloved star and will be greatly missed, and his absence leaves fans wondering who could possibly replace his comedic character on the shows.

Although there may not be any Superstars who can match the legend's talent, there are multiple talents who may be able to fill the hole he leaves behind.

#3. Otis

Otis may be a member of Alpha Academy, but the big man never misses an opportunity to put his comedic timing and physical humor on display. His natural charisma and chemistry with other Superstars have elevated him to the status of fan-favorite over the last couple of years, and it's a position rightly earned.

Whether it's his physical charisma in the squared circle or his hilarious backstage segments, Otis has continuously produced laughs from the live crowd. His ability to combine humor with sportsmanship makes him the most suitable candidate to take the spot vacated by R-Truth.

#2. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, popularly known as Pretty Deadly, have used comedy to find success in the Stamford-based company. Their interactions with teams like The Street Profits have proven Wilson and Prince capable of carrying themselves to success through sheer comedic talent.

Pretty Deadly has become WWE's new lightning rod of humor, whether they're faking injuries or shooting off witty remarks. This makes them worthy successors to the former 24/7 Champion.

#1. Chelsea Green

In addition to her in-ring skills, Chelsea Green has managed to win fans over with her unrivaled comedic timing. She made a huge impression when she was IMPACT Wrestling's "Hot Mess."

In WWE, Green's appearances have been and might continue to be consistent with this image. Her fusion of humor and character places her favorably to be the successor to R-Truth's comedic throne.

When fans think of comedy in WWE, R-Truth is often the first name to come to mind, and it may be that no one can truly replace him. However, the sports entertainment juggernaut has several talents who could step up to make fans laugh after he's gone.

